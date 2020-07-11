New electricity meters to be paid by energy companies
The Russians will be able to save 5,000-20,000 rubles on the replacement of meters: the cost of buying and installing devices will be covered by energy companies that supply electricity to apartment buildings and network companies serving private houses, Rossiyskaya Gazeta informs.
Companies will choose whether to set up ordinary or smart meters with regional authorities.
Consumers will be responsible for the safety of the meters.
Vestnik Kavkaza
