Plastic processing plant to be built in western Georgia

In the near future, the construction of a plastic processing plant will begin in the Khobi municipality, Georgia, the Ministry of Economic Development informed.

The ministry explained that within the framework of the state project "100 investment proposals for business", the international company Global recycling co through an auction acquired a land plot of 300 sq m in Khobi. At the first stage, the company will make investments in the amount of 50 mln lari (about $ 17 mln).

Representatives of Global recycling have already submitted an investment project to the economic department.