Routesofcaucasus.ru presents online guide to interesting places in North Caucasus

Sev Kav Van Lav online guide to the North Caucasus was presented at the routesofcaucasus.ru website. In the guide, you can find routes, attractions and interesting locations.

The guide was created by travelers after an expedition to the North Caucasus, which took place last summer. It includes routes in seven regions: Ingushetia, Dagestan, Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia-Alania and Stavropol, as well as more than 50 interesting places, including Elbrus, the deepest canyon of Europe, Sulak canyon, Karmadon gorge, Sofia waterfalls, Dombay, ‘city of the dead’, Dargavs and others.