Opinion of other countries on status of Hagia Sophia will not affect decision, Erdogan says

Turkey's decision on the status of the Hagia Sophia is about the rights and the wishes of the Turkish nation, the country's president said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency informs.

"We took this decision not by looking at who said what, but rather what our rights are and what our nation wants," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video address on the opening of the country's highest bridge, the Begendik Bridge, in the southeastern Siirt province.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan said people who had done nothing "to prevent hostility towards Islam in their countries" were attacking "Turkey's will to exercise its sovereign rights."