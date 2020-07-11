IFESCCO supports Polad Bulbul oglu amid Armenia’s provokation

At the meeting of the Board of the Intergovernmental Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation (IFESCCO), another Armenian provocation failed.

A joint online meeting of the Board of the Intergovernmental Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation (IFESCCO) of the CIS member states and the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation took place on July 9.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Executive Board of the IFESCCO, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbul oglu, the Co-Chair of the Executive Committee of the IFESCCO, the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Executive Director of the IFESCCO, Anatoly Iksanov, the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Agybay Smagulov, leading members of the CIS Executive Committee and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Russia reports.

During the meeting, the representative of Armenia, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Ara Khzmalyan proposed to include in the agenda the issue of early re-election of the Chairman of the Board of the IFESCCO. The elections are held every two years, the next is scheduled for the end of 2020. The chairman since 2010 is Polad Bulbul oglu.