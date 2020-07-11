Bank robbed in St. Petersburg

On Saturday, an unknown robbed one of the St. Petersburg banks, taking four million rubles.

The robbery happened on Veterans Avenue around 16.40. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported that a man in a medical mask ran into a bank branch and shot from an object that looked like a gun.

“By threatening an employee of the bank with this item, he stole about four million rubles,” the press service informs, RIA Novosti reports.