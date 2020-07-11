Tutberidze best coach at ISU Skating Awards

Eteri Tutberidze, working with Russian skaters, became the winner of the ISU Skating Awards in the nomination "Best Coach".

American Rafael Arutyunyan and Canadian Brian Orser were also nominated in this category.

“I would like to say that it is a great honor to be nominated. Our work is rather complicated, we must be trainers, friends and teachers, dedicate ourselves to work completely,” TASS quotes the coach as saying.