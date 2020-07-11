Alena Kostornaya best newcomer at ISU Skating Awards

Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaya won the ISU Skating Award in the Best Newcomer category.

This year the prize is awarded for the first time, the award ceremony is held in an online format.

“I always try to show the very best of me, I’m very glad and proud to receive this award. I always think even about insignificant details, I keep in mind successful attempts at training, but figure skating is not only jumping. It is important for me that the audience enjoy what they see,” RIA Novosti quotes the athlete as saying.