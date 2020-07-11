Almost 212,000 people infected with coronavirus in Turkey

In Turkey, more than 1,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

"Today, 1,016 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, 211,981 people were infected in total. 21 patients died today, while a total of 5,344 died from the virus so far. Today 1334 patients were cured, in total, there are 193,217 cured patients,” Minister of Health of the Republic Fahrettin Koca informed.

More than 12 mln people are infected with coronavirus globally.