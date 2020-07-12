Russia reports 6,615 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 6,615 in the past day reaching 727,162, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past six days did not exceed 0.9%.

Some new 679 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 293 in St. Petersburg, 286 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 267 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 232 in the Altai Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, Moscow, the Moscow Region, North Ossetia, the Kaliningrad Region, the Pskov Region and the Dagestan Republic.