Russian-US relations hit rock bottom, Kremlin says

Russian-US relations are at their lowest point, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday, TASS reports.

"Our relations are still nearly at the lowest point," Peskov said commenting on the dynamics of Russian-US relations.

"The situation is very bad - both in terms of bilateral relations and our two countries’ responsibility for multilateral affairs, first of all the issue of control over arms and strategic stability," Peskov said.

According to him, there were contacts in this field at an expert level. "But they don’t bring us closer to understanding between our countries in terms of preserving any existing documents, first of all New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which are now the only documents that can ensure arms control on a global scale," Peskov said, recalling that Russia and the US have the biggest nuclear capabilities in the world.

"None of other countries, including China, by the way, which the Americans are very persistently trying to invite to these negotiations, cannot be compared in terms of its arsenal with either America or us," the Kremlin spokesman said.