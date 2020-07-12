Fire Breaks Out at Petrochemical Facility in Southwest Iran

A fire broke out at a facility belonging to the Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company in southwest Iran but was quickly contained, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local official.

The fire was caused by an oil leak but did not lead to any casualties or financial damage, Mohsen Beyranvand, the governor of Mahshahr county said, according to IRNA.

Beyranvand described the fire as minor and said it was put out in less than ten minutes, Haaretz reports.