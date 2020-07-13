Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan has no territorial losses

Attempts of the Armenian armed forces to seize the positions of the Azerbaijani army were prevented, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.



He made the statement commenting on the information spread by Armenian media that allegedly, Armenian military units have seized Azerbaijani army’s positions.



"Attempts of the Armenian armed forces to seize the positions of the Azerbaijani army were successfully prevented. There are no territorial losses. The situation is completely under control of Azerbaijani troops," he said.

Starting from the afternoon on July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, shelled Azerbaijani positions using artillery mounts. During the fighting, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were killed.