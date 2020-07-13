Nurmagomedov's manager refutes retirement rumours

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz has responded to rumours that his client has retired from UFC - stating he is still grieving the loss of his father.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov tragically died at the age of 57 earlier this month following complications caused by coronavirus. Reports in Russia had surfaced claiming the lightweight champion was ready to step away from the octagon.



However, Abdelaziz has strongly denied the claims on Twitter and has stated the 31-year-old is taking time out of the spotlight.

"Some of the Russian media reported I said Khabib is retired," he began. "This is absolutely false. Khabib is grieving with his father passing away. I want everyone to be respectful to the situation and don't give fake news."

Ali Abdelaziz then continued: "Whatever Khabib wants I will support 100%. He is my brother, there's a lot more important things in life than fighting. God bless you all."