Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: Armenia tries to involve third countries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia tries to involve third countries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with its provocation at the front line with Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.



“This provocative act of the Armenian armed forces should be seen as a continuation of the recent actions and statements of the leadership of aggressor state Armenia, which serve to increase tensions in the region," the ministry noted in the first place.



"Armenia, which has reflected its aggressive policy in the country's national security strategy, openly demonstrates that it aims to seize new positions and increase tensions in the region instead of eliminating the consequences of the conflict and withdrawing its occupying forces from the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani diplomats stressed.



"Armenia is trying to involve third countries in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with such provocative actions. Nevertheless, the position of the international community on Armenia's aggressive policy is quite well known," the ministry noted.

"All provocations of the Armenian forces will be adequately prevented from this time onward as well. Armenia bears full responsibility for such provocative actions that serve to aggravate the situation. God bless the souls of our Martyrs," the statement reads.