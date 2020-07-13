Azerbaijan reports new tensions on border with Armenia

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported late on Sunday that the situation on the border with Armenia had once again deteriorated.



"In the evening, the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border at the Tovuz section deteriorated once again. The Armenian army reopened artillery fire on positions of the Azerbaijani army. The Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures in response," the ministry said on its Facebook page.



On Sunday afternoon, the Defense Ministry reported that positions of its army at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border had come under shelling by the Armenian army.



"Starting from noon on July 12, Armenian army units opened artillery shelling at our positions at the Tovuz section of the Azerbaijan-Armenian state border, having blatantly violated the ceasefire," it said, adding that two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the incident.



"Armenian army units made an attempt to attack the Azerbaijani army positions at the Tovuz section of the state border using artillery systems. As a result of retaliatory measures, the enemy was rebuffed and retreated sustaining losses," the ministry said.