Vladislav Shurygin on Armenian provocation: it tries to distract people from internal problems

The cross-border provocation of the Armenian army against the positions and settlements of Azerbaijan in the Tovuz region can be explained by the need to distract Armenian citizens from internal tension, Vyacheslav Shurygin, editor-in-chief of the "Jurnalist Pravda" (Journalistic Truth) newspaper, said in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza.

“In my opinion, this is a way to distract people from internal problems. I believe there are certain forces interested in this provocation that are behind the escalation of the conflict,” he said.

At the same time, Armenia expects that there will be no further large-scale hostilities. “Nobody is interested in resuming the war. It’s just a way to solve its own internal problems by shifting attention to hostilities,” he noted.

Similarly, Russia is not interested in the war between its neighbors. “Russia will now make every effort to prevent more clashes, will try to establish the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, return the parties to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation of the conflict,” he concluded.