Russia cancels 14-day isolation for arrivals since July 15

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing issued a regulation on cancelling compulsory 14-day isolation over the coronavirus for people arriving in Russia since July 15.



All Russian nationals will need to pass a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 during three days since arriving in their home country. Employers are required to inform their staff traveling abroad about the need to pass these tests upon their arrival and check that they have such a certificate, TASS reported.

Foreign citizens arriving in Russia must provide a certificate on a negative test for the coronavirus or pass this test during three days since their arrival, according to the regulation signed by Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova.