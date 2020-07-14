UN chief urges to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately stop clashes and start de-escalating the conflict, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.



"The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric," the statement said.



The UN chief also expressed full support for efforts by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs to "address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."