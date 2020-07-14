Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s several military facilities (VİDEO)

As a result of strict punitive measures taken against Armenia, in the afternoon of July 13, firing positions, a radar station of the reconnaissance unit, the storage for military vehicles, tank, armored personnel carrier, more than 20 servicemen, the headquarters of the battalion and military infrastructure of the armed forces of Armenia were destroyed by the accurate fire of Azerbaijani units, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.



Armenia continues to deceive its public, hiding its losses, the ministry added.