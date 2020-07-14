U.S. air force F-16 jet crashes in New Mexico

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper fighter jet crashed during landing at the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on Monday evening, causing minor injuries to the pilot.



"A U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman AFB at approximately 1800 MDT (2400 GMT) today.

The sole pilot on board successfully ejected, and is currently being treated for minor injuries," said a statement of 49th Wing Public Affairs published on the website of the Holloman Air Force Base, Xinhua reported.



Emergency response teams are on the scene at this time, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, the statement said.