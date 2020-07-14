Ankara: Hagia Sophia to be open to visitors of all religions

The Hagia Sophia mosque will be open to visitors of all religions, and anyone who wants to can visit this amazing building, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said.



After a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday in Brussels, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in regards to Hagia Sophia that nobody can interfere with Turkey's sovereign rights.



Aksoy stressed that Hagia Sophia's status is an internal matter and is the property of Turkey.



"Hagia Sophia will continue to embrace everyone with its new status, preserving the common cultural heritage of humanity," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.