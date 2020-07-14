High ranking Azerbaijani officers die in border clashes with Armenia

General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzaev were killed during the clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tovuz region, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Kerim Veliyev announced during a live RealTV broadcast.



"This morning, during a fierce battle, Major General Polad Hashimov heroically died, Colonel Ilgar Mirzaev also became a martyr. This shows that our high-ranking officers do not hide behind the backs of ordinary soldiers and carry out combat missions with honor," Kerim Veliyev said.



The defense minister, who is in the combat zone, also noted that fierce fighting has continued for several days. "During the clashes, manpower of up to 100 people, as well as many military equipment and vehicles, were destroyed," he said.