Erdogan and Trump discuss Libya and trade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.



According to the presidency, Trump and Erdogan also discussed bilateral ties and a trade target of $100 billion, Reuters reported.

Turkey supports the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Libya, which is fighting against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Ankara has previously said the United States needs to play a more active role in Libya.