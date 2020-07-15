Trump: EU was formed to take advantage of U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the European Union was formed in order to take advantage of the United States.

"Don’t forget we’re in competition with China, and with many other countries throughout the world. We’re in tremendous economic competition, including Europe, which has never treated us well," the U.S. leader said at the Rose Garden of the White House during his speech.

"The European Union was formed in order to take advantage of the United States. Formed to take advantage of the United States. I know that. They know I know that but other presidents had no idea", Trump added.