Kazakhstan reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan confirmed 1,759 new COVID-19 cases and the total case tally reached 63,514, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 said.



"In the past day, 1,759 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan. Of them 844 without any clinical implications," the statement said.



The total number of recoveries reached 35,911. The death toll from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has climbed to 375, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.



Kazakhstan extended coronavirus lockdown until August 2.