Azerbaijan army destroys another firing position of enemy (VIDEO)

Another permanent fire position of the armed forces of Armenia, shelling the positions of our units and human settlements in the direction of the Tovuz region, was destroyed by units of the Azerbaijan Army, according to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

During the combat operations in the direction of the Tovuz region, the stronghold of another company of the armed forces of Armenia was also destroyed by the accurate fire of our units.

