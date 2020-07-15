Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 33,000 mark

Armenia has confirmed 515 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 33,005, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 11,641 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, Sputnik Armenia reported.



Eleven patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 592 since the start of the pandemic in the republic.



A total of 21, 348 coronavirus patients recovered from the illness. Armenian hospitals conducted over 139,220 COVID-19 tests.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until August 12.