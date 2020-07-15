Russia reports over 6,400 new COVID-19 cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,422 in the past day, reaching 746,369, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.



According to the crisis center, in the past nine days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.9%.



Some 628 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 264 in St. Petersburg, 263 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 251 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 246 in the Altai Region.



The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in Moscow (0,3%), the Moscow Region (0,3%), North Ossetia (0,4%), Sevastopol (0,4%), Ingushetia (0,5%), Dagestan (0,5%) and the Kaliningrad Region (0,5%).



To date, some 211,350 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia, TASS reported.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 156 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 11,770, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.