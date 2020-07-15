Lukashenko urges more focus on salaries to prevent human capital flight

If salaries are low, people will not want to stay in the country, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he inaugurated the Polotsk overpass in Vitebsk, BelTA reported.

“I know what the construction industry is, who builders are. I urge all top officials and executives to make sure builders, bridge construction workers have no complaints about salaries. We will not be able to keep our people in Belarus if we do not pay them normal salaries," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The president noted that builders often have to work in difficult conditions: in freezing temperatures and rain. “These are the people who should be paid good salaries," he said.

“It is good that we have preserved the bridge construction expertise. Not every country can build a bridge. We know how to do that. But if we want to keep these people, we need to pay them decent salaries,” the head of state added.