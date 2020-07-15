Turkey: 3 more migrant bodies recovered from lake

Rescue workers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of six more irregular migrants from a lake in Turkey's eastern Van province after a boat carrying them sank late last month, Anadolu agency reports.

Turkish teams continue efforts to retrieve bodies from Lake Van, where a boat carrying up to 60 people sank on June 28.

So far, a total of 36 bodies have been pulled out of the lake.

Recovery operations are underway.

A total of five suspects have been remanded in custody over the sinking.