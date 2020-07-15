Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Iran, Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situations in Ukraine, Iran and Libya with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation Wednesday, the Kremlin has said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

While discussing the situation in the southeast of Ukraine, both Putin and Merkel gave a negative assessment to the recent statements by Ukrainian officials about the need to revise the Minsk agreements, and agreed to intensify efforts to ensure their full and unconditional implementation.

On the situation concerning Iran, Putin emphasized the futility of the sanction pressure on Tehran and the importance of efforts to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.

Putin and Merkel exchanged assessments of the situation in Libya, with both underlining the need to deal with the crisis by diplomatic methods, as well as by establishing intra-Libyan dialogue.