Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to families of Major General Hashimov and Colonel Mirzayev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with the mother of Major General Polad Hashimov Samaya Hashimova and the son of Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev Elvin on July 15, Trend reports.

Major General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev were martyred on the frontline during the battle with the Armenian armed forces.

The president expressed deep condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished them patience.

President Aliyev noted that the heroism of the servicemen fallen for the Motherland would never be forgotten, their revenge has been and will be taken, and their blood will be avenged.

Samaya Hashimova and Elvin Mirzayev thanked President Aliyev for the phone call and condolences.