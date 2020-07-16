Kazakhstan reports 1,674 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan confirmed 1,674 new COVID-19 cases and the total case tally reached 65,188, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 said.



"In the past day, 1,674 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan. Of them 863 without any clinical implications," the statement said.



The total number of recoveries reached 30,000. The death toll from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has climbed to 396, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.



Kazakhstan extended coronavirus lockdown until August 2.