Georgia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported just two new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,006.



As of today 108 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 883 of the 1,006 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 156,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus inside the country.



The Georgian parliament has allowed the government to impose movement, labour, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency, that is without the approval of the legislative body until the end of the year.



A bill which was passed in May 2020 allowed the government to use the right only temporarily - until July 15, 2020, if there was the necessity taking the epidemiological situation into account.



The government has not used the right so far (since passing the bill) as the country continues to maintain a low infection rate.



Georgia will open borders unconditionally for Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia starting August. All five countries have also opened borders for Georgia.