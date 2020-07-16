Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: report on destroying Azerbaijani UAVs and tanks - fake

Information disseminated by the representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan that 13 Azerbaijani UAVs were allegedly shot down during the fighting in the Tovuz direction, is fake, Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.



"We declare that all UAVs owned by units of the Azerbaijani army are in service, and none of them were shot down," he said.

The Armenian side earlier posted photos of the allegedly shot down Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). However as it was revealed, the photos were taken in 2014 in Afghanistan.

Dargahli stressed that information of the Armenian defense ministry that allegedly the Armenian armed forces have taken out an Azerbaijani tank isn't true either. "This is false information. All the tanks of the Azerbaijani army are in service. The armored vehicles of the Azerbaijani armed forces are not on the front line. Azerbaijani tanks are beyond the reach of the Armenian armed forces' weapons."