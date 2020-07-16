Russia reports 6,428 new COVID-19 cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 6,428 in the past day to 752,797, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.



According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past 10 days did not exceed 0.9%.



New 349 cases were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region, 256 in St. Petersburg, 252 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 221 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 215 in the Altai Region.



The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in Moscow (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.4%), the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.4%), the Kursk Region (0.5%), Dagestan (0.5%) and the Kaliningrad Region (0.5%).



To date, some 209,168 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia, TASS reported.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 167 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 11,937, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.