Russia cancels Immortal Regiment march on July 26 over pandemic

The Immortal Regiment march scheduled for July 26 will not take place, the march’s organizers said, TASS reports.

"The procession surely will not take place on July 26. We will look at the epidemiological situation to decide when it takes place," press secretary of the Immortal Regiment of Russia united public movement Olga Baibulova said.

According to the statement posted on the public movement’s website, requests for the march will be filed as soon as the epidemiological situation in the country allows holding it. The statement also says that Co-Chairman of the Movement’s Central Headquarters, USSR People’s Artist Vasily Lanovoi suggested holding the Immortal Regiment march on May 9, 2021.

"Tens of millions of people have already taken part in commemorative events called upon to glorify our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers. On May 9, June 22 and 24, we remembered their feat, honored living veterans and paid tribute to the dead. Perhaps, we should think about holding the procession in its full-fledged format on Victory Day on May 9, 2021," the public movement’s press office quoted Lanovoi as saying.

Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky earlier said that a decision on postponing the Immortal Regiment march scheduled for July 26 to a later date was being discussed and it would be made proceeding from the epidemiological situation in the country.