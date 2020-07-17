Medvedev: Nord Stream 2 to be completed despite U.S. wailing

Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would be completed, despite wailing of the U.S.



"The gas project, of course, will be completed. There has never been a situation in the history of mankind where a profitable business, in which different countries have invested billions, would not have been completed. It will be so now, despite the wailing of our U.S. friends," Medvedev wrote on VK social network.

Medvedev said U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 were driven by U.S. business interests and based on "rusticity and impudence."

"This rusticity and impudence takes aback, but apparently the situation is so bad that any imitation of activity is needed. And the elections are around the corner," Medvedev said.