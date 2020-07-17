Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian military barrack (VIDEO)

During the fighting in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces military barrack was destroyed by the accurate fire of Azerbaijani units, according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.



Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.