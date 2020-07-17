Top Turkish diplomat greets new Azerbaijani counterpart

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated his newly appointed Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.



"I congratulate the new Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and wish him success in his post. We will continue to work with one nation, two states understanding," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.



Bayramov, who had been serving as education minister since April 2018, has been appointed to the post in line with the decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.



The president spoke to Bayramov via videoconference amid his new appointment, Anadolu Agency reported.