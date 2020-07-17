Turkey pledges to ensure safety of info about Russia-made S-400 systems

Turkey guarantees to ensure the safety of information about the S-400 air defense systems it had purchased from Moscow, head of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries Ismail Demir said.



"Russia expressed its concern about [the safety] of S-400 data, and Turkey promises to protect it," the Milliyet newspaper quoted the official as saying.



Demir also said that from the very start, Ankara has planned to integrate the Russian-made systems into its defense.

Defense News reported last month that U.S. senator John Thune had proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey using the U.S. Army’s missile procurement account. According to the newspaper this move will make it possible to overcome the impasse between Washington and Ankara over Turkey’s participation in a program to produce F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets.