Pentagon reveals some details of hypersonic missile

U.S. defense officials have revealed details about the hypersonic missile President Donald Trump has long touted as a "super duper" new military weapon.

Pentagon officials acknowledged for the first time some of the capabilities of the hypersonic missile, which Trump has described as traveling 17 times the speed of sound.

A senior defense official said that Trump has taken a special interest in the missile, revealing that Trump's oft-cited "17 times" faster figure derives from a test of a "hypersonic glide body" over the Pacific in March, a test that the Pentagon officially described as "successful" while revealing little additional information.

"What he was referring to, really, was the recent flight test that we've performed in March where we flew 17 times the speed of sound," CNN cited the senior defense official as saying.

Trump has touted the missile being developed by the Pentagon on at least three separate occasions, referring to it as "a super duper" missile capable of traveling 17 times faster than anything currently in the US missile arsenal.