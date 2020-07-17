Kazakh President: all data on COVID-19 situation should be publicized

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the government has to define coronavirus pandemic statistics.



According to him, pneumonia also brings damage to the health and life of Kazakh citizens.



"All data about pandemic despite being sad has to be revealed as public domain. The more we trust each other, the faster we will deal with the pandemic," the Kazakh leader wrote in his Twitter.



Kazakhstan confirmed 65,188 COVID-19 cases on the country, the total number of recoveries reached 39,066, the death toll climbed to 375.