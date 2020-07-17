Azerbaijan reveals losses of Armenia's armed forces in recent clashes

The Azerbaijani media, citing the Investigative Committee of Armenia, has spread information about Armenian armed forces allegedly losing four soldiers and having 36 more wounded as a result of recent armed clashes with Azerbaijan .



The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the news was an absolute fake, as Armenia is trying to hide the real losses on the battlefield.



"The armed forces of Armenia lost about 100 servicemen killed and wounded as a result of the fighting in the direction of the Tovuz district. As always, Armenia exerts itself to hide its military losses from the public. But after a while the truth will come out and it will be forced to admit the losses,” the ministry stressed.



The defence ministry urged the Azerbaijani media "not to disseminate the false information published by the Armenian side, and to expose the fake news."