Did Armenia finish its provocation against Azerbaijan?

There were no significant cases of ceasefire violations by Armenia on the border with the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan that night.

Azerbaijani MP Arzu Nagiyev, who is in Tovuz now, told Vestnik Kavkaza that the situation on the border of the two countries is calm now.



"It was relatively calm at night. No shots from large-caliber howitzers and guns were recorded, only small arms fire was heard. And at the moment there has been silence, not yet broken," he said.

The MP also said that there have been no movements of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Tavush region, which would speak of the preparation of a new battle.

"There have been no movements or attempts of new provocations as of now," Arzu Nagiyev noted.

"At present, relative calm is observed in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, our settlements are not being shot at, but in general the tension remains," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, adding that over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 97 times.



Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery. As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced.