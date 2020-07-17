Russia documents 6,406 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has documented 6,406 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of people infected reaching 759,203, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.



The daily increase rate has not surpassed 0.9% for the past 11 days.



The lowest growth rate has been documented in the Chukotka Autonomous District (0%), Sevastopol (0%), Moscow (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.4%), North Ossetia (0.4%), the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.4%) and the Bryansk Region (0.4%).



Moscow has documented 575 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Sverdlovsk Region - 301, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region - 249, St. Petersburg - 244 and the Altai Region - 228.



Currently, there are 207,707 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia, TASS reported.