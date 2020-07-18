Russia documents 6,234 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia has documented 6,234 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected reaching 765,437, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate has dropped to 0.8%. Previously, it had not surpassed 0.9% for 11 days running.

The lowest daily growth rate has been documented in the Chukotka Autonomous District (0%), Moscow (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.4%), the Nenets Autonomous District (0.4%) and the Bryansk Region (0.4%).

Moscow has reported 578 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Sverdlovsk Region - 259, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - 247, St. Petersburg - 238, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 205.

Currently, there are 206,327 active COVID-19 cases (people who are currently sick) in Russia.