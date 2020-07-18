Ilham Aliyev: We are proud that Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani land have raised such sons

“We are proud that the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijani land have raised such sons,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and future objectives, Trend reports.

“This morning I spoke with General Polad Hashimov’s mother, Samaya khanum, on the phone, expressed my condolences and wished her patience and endurance. I assured her that the blood of her son, our hero, was avenged, we avenged him and this will be the case in the future. Glory to these mothers for raising such brave sons for our people and state,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that General Polad Hashimov was someone who enjoyed great respect in the army.

“He showed courage in the April fighting. I have twice awarded him a high state order. I awarded him the rank of general. Today, during a conversation with Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev's son Elvin, I spoke about the heroism of his father. I said that he should be like his father. All our youth should be like our heroes. Their life, courage, heroism shown in the name of the land, the Motherland, should become an example for every young individual,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“I once again express my condolences to their family members and relatives. At the same time, I express my condolences to the families and friends of all those who died in recent days. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace, may Allah grant healing to our wounded soldiers,” said President Ilham Aliyev.