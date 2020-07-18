Uzbekistan bans export of pharmaceutical products
The authorities of Uzbekistan have introduced a temporary ban on the export of pharmaceutical products amid increase of coronavirus cases, the operational headquarters under the government of the country informed.
"The export of pharmaceutical products from the Republic of Uzbekistan is suspended, as well as their export by individuals," the headquarters stated.
According to the headquarters, the export of certain types of pharmaceutical products is carried out exclusively according to the decisions of the republican special coronavirus commission.
Vestnik Kavkaza
